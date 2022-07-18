Is There A Link Between Mental Health Issues And Heatwaves? Find Out

Soaring temperatures can have a significant impact on a person’s mental as well as physical health. Heatwaves may lead to exacerbating the symptoms in people who have pre-existing mental health conditions. Heatwaves, along with other climate-related catastrophes like floods, have been associated with an increase in depressive symptoms in those who are already depressed and anxiety symptoms in those who have a generalised anxiety disorder.

According to a study conducted by Boston University, those who were in rooms without air conditioning during a heatwave performed cognitive tests 13% worse than their fellows and had 13% slower reaction time. People are more likely to get frustrated and become aggressive when the heat impairs their ability to think rationally.

As per American Psychiatric Association (APA) President, Vivian Pender, M.D, “While many people are still coping with mental health challenges from the pandemic, exposure to an extreme, even unprecedented, heat, can worsen psychiatric symptoms, he believes the impacts of climate change, such as these extreme heat waves, pose a threat to public health, including mental health."

On days when the temperature is extremely high, hospital emergency rooms often see a rush of patients suffering from dehydration, delirium and fainting, and stress-related disorders.

The study says the increase in temperature gives rise to excessive frustration and aggression, leading to rising violent crimes. In addition to affecting people with pre-existing mental health conditions, it also negatively impacts the mental health of people with no prior medical issues. However, the report mentions that there’s a lot to learn about the intricate interactions and feedback loops between climate change and mental health, particularly those that are caused by heat waves.

