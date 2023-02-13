Parenting can be a tough task as there are possibilities of mistakes. From a child’s health and nourishment to personality and mental development, parents cover several areas where they may not have expertise which is why mistakes are imminent. But what helps the most to improve parenting is how people minimise those mistakes. One of the problems that parents face is when the children ignore them in either a fit of anger or in a casual manner where they don’t take them seriously.

Parents often resort to negative reinforcement on children in the form of scolding or punishment when children don’t listen to them. But to ensure that you encourage your child to adopt the right behaviour, one needs to take up softer steps. Some tips to ensure the same are:

Be your child’s friend

Children respond to suggestions much better than they do to orders. Instead of scolding them when they don’t listen to you, suggest ways in a more polite and friendly manner. If you goof around with them a little bit and then show them the consequences, they would appreciate it much better and immediately change their ways.

Praise them

Make sure that you praise your children more than you criticise them. This way you ensure that they grow up in a positive environment. This creates the right balance of appreciation and learning. Overall, it will help your children follow your words in a better way.

Listen to them

Along with teaching your kids the right behaviour, you also need to listen to them. If you stop listening and just choose to order them around, eventually they would feel restrained and that would lead to them becoming more unruly. Therefore, it is important to respect their opinion and listen to them too.

Give them space

It is a very common mistake for parents to become overprotective of their kids and prevent them from their personal space. This way you not only hinder their decision-making but also worsen the situation when they don’t listen to you. Just like everyone else around you, when you anger children, they need time and space to calm down. Once done, you can talk about the problem with them and suggest a different way of tackling it.

