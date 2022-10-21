Is Your Child Nervous While Talking to New People? Help Them Socialise With These Tips

We have often seen kids who are hesitant about meeting new people and avoid coming in front of their relatives. While it’s normal, parents often worry about how they will open up to others in future. They also see it as a sign of nervousness. However, there are a few ways to help your child get rid of this nervousness.

1. Introduce your kid to as many people as possible: Your child needs to understand the value of socialising and to make changes in their behaviour as they grow. If the child is shy or avoids going in front of others, teach them to introduce themselves and talk to as many people as possible rather than ignoring them. Learning to meet and greet others will eventually improve their personality.

2. Encourage them to take part in extracurricular activities: To lower their hesitation, motivate children to participate in activities other than studies, such as dancing, singing, and sports. These activities can be extremely beneficial to your children because they will get an opportunity to interact more with their peers.

3. Teach them to share their belongings: Teaching children to share is the best way to assist them to interact with others. Children learn to communicate with people by eating, drinking, and sharing their possessions, and as a result, they grow extroverted.

4. Become your child’s friend: Introverts are less likely to outgrow themselves if they have strict parents. They often do not tell you things because they are afraid you will not understand. Therefore to help your child socialise, you must first become a friend to them.

5. Praise your child when they speak up: Let them know that you admire what they said. Say that you are proud of how well they spoke.

