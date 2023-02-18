Cough and cold are common when seasons change. We usually take medications to get rid of such allergies and infections. Adult mostly consume kadha or ayurvedic drinks to increase their immunity but it’s a difficult task to prevent children from catching a cough and cold and other infections. Kids often don’t like having kadhas or cough syrups, so here’s an idea for you to prepare ginger candies, which you can give to your child who is suffering from cold, throat pain and common infections.

Ginger contains organic acids and raw fibre. It also has antiviral and antioxidant properties which help to fight off allergies and infections boosting your immunity. Consuming ginger candy would also cure cough and phlegm. So, you can also try making this ginger candy at your home.

Ingredients to make ginger candy

Ginger - 4 to 5

Ghee - 1 to 2 teaspoon

Black salt - 1 teaspoon

Turmeric - 1 teaspoon

Black pepper - 1 teaspoon

Butter paper - 2 to 3 sheets

Method of making ginger candy

- First, wash the ginger thoroughly and dry them. Now, keep it directly on the gas flame and roast it.

- When its upper surface becomes black, turn off the gas and keep the ginger pieces on a plate to let it cool down.

- Now, peel the upper skin of the ginger properly with the help of a spoon or knife.

- Cut them into small pieces and grind them in a mixer grinder. The ginger paste is ready.

- Then, take a pan and add a spoonful of ghee to it. When the ghee becomes hot, fry this ginger paste.

- When the paste becomes golden brown, add 300 grams of jaggery to it.

- Keep mixing it with a spoon until all the jaggery melts.

- When it melts down completely, add black salt, turmeric and black pepper to the mixture and cook it well.

- Now, with the help of a spatula, pour this mixture on the butter paper and let it set. Once the ginger mixture cools down and takes a little hard texture, cut it into 1-inch toffee shapes, and there you are. The ginger candies are ready.

