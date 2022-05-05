Is Your Child Suffering From Digital Eye Strain? Here Are Some Tips

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lives of all were confided behind the screens. Not just adults, but children too moved from books to the virtual world for education. From online classes to school homework, children spent most of the time in front of the screen of a smartphone or a laptop. As going outside was prohibited due to the lockdown, the only fun activity which remained with kids was to watch television or play video games. The habit developed and now, it is not going away too soon. Due to this, the health of the children has been impacted a lot, especially the increased screen time is worrisome for their eyes. At such a young age, the eyes of the kids are sensitive and are more prone to become damaged with extreme exposure to mobile or television screens. In that case, if you too are worried about your kid’s eyes, then follow these simple tips to keep them healthy.

Use a bigger font size

Advertisement

While doing homework, children usually use a small font size on the screens due to which they have to place the laptop or phone closer. This also gives a strain on their eyes. Instead of using a small font, switch to a bigger font size that’ll help them to read better and clear.

Make a time-table

RELATED NEWS 6 Signs Of Emotional Exhaustion That Every Parent Needs to Look Out For

Sometimes, you have to act a little strict with your parents in order to protect them. Make a timetable for them to use smartphones to reduce the time they spend on screens.

Regular testing of eyes

The best to know how your kid’s eyes are doing is to get them checked regularly by a doctor. This will help you to know whether your child is facing any issues or not. Do not wait for the time when he starts complaining because the earlier the better.

Make them eat a nutritional diet

Children love eating junk food and processed snacks. However, it is a responsibility of a parent to inculcate a habit of making them eat a nutritional diet inclusive of all food groups. Feed them milk and milk products, carrots, tomatoes, seasonal vegetables and fruits as well as green leafy vegetables.

Exercise

Advertisement

As much as exercising is beneficial for adults, in the same way, children too need to indulge in physical activities to stay fit and healthy. Take them for a walk or include minor exercises like jumping or cycling in their routine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.