Is Your Kid Hooked to TV? Follow These Tips to Make Them Quit This Unhealthy Habit

In the tech-savvy world, children are more exposed to technology and devices in comparison to earlier times. From a very young age, they are into using mobile phones, playing video games and watching television. With many good educational channels coming up on television nowadays, parents give their children the privilege to spend an enormous amount of time watching TV.

Unintentionally, they tend to expose them to television more than they might have thought. While having a fixed schedule works best when it comes to TV, watching it for long hours can create serious health and learning issues. If you feel making your child understand the harmful effects of television is way too much struggle, then, just look below for the simple tips that you can adopt to make the television addiction go away with time.

Why is television addiction bad?

According to the website MomJunction, watching more TV affects the development of the child’s brain. While they do learn a lot of things, long exposure can affect their cognitive development.

As the children spend more time sitting before the screen, their physical movement gets restricted which can lead to obesity. Even sitting in one place for a long time can lead to back or shoulder pain at a very young age.

This goes without saying that the harmful rays from television screens can damage your kid’s eyes at a small age.

It is difficult to keep a track of the things children watch on television. So, unsupervised television viewing can make them land on the wrong channels.

How to make your child quit watching excessive television?

Make him understand the disadvantages of watching television.

Children follow what they see. So, to change your child’s behaviour, first, you should reduce your viewing time too.

Try to indulge your kid in other activities like board games or going to a park or playing with them.

Keep the child more involved in outdoor activities, so that he can reduce the use of phones and TV.

Kids love doing art and craft activities so get them the art and crafts kit and let their creativity flow. It might become messy but the cleaning is much better than the bigger loss.

