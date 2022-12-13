Is Your Relationship Worth Saving? 5 Points To Assess

Relationships are about knowing and understanding each other. The transition from just talking to someone to getting into a committed relationship requires your undivided attention and time. In your relationship, it is quite normal to face certain challenges. But what matters the most is how that relationship is making you feel. Do they support you when you are going through a challenging phase in your life? Or, are only available when it suits their needs and wants?

Below, we have mentioned some of the key points that will help you decide whether your relationship is worth saving or not.

Possessiveness

It is essential to understand the difference between the term ‘protective’ and ‘possessive’. Possessiveness can be a serious issue, as it disturbs your mental health. If your partner tries to control you, it is a sign that you should rethink going ahead with that person.

Jealousy

If your partner constantly gets offended whenever you meet your friends or catch up with your office colleagues, you should break off the relationship. Make sure you choose your mental health over such relationships.

Dishonesty

One of the most crucial aspects of a successful relationship is trust and loyalty. But if you find your partner constantly making up lies, you should stand up for yourself and avoid investing time in such a relationship. Know that a good life partner will never lie to you, but instead make every valuable effort to protect your relationship.

Disrespect

Make sure you never allow your partner to disrespect you or your feelings. Understand that a good partner will never hurt your sentiments and make you feel worthless.

Commitment

If you are looking for a committed relationship, it is better to be clear from the get-go. But if you find that your partner is not taking any serious efforts or giving you exclusivity, then maintain a distance from that relationship.

