Is Your Sleeping Position Correct? All You Need To Know

When you jump onto your bed and curl up under the covers at night, you probably settle in your favourite position without thinking much about it. But can one sleep position be better than others? While sleeping, the body restores and repairs itself.

Therefore, the sleeping position can either help or hinder that process, depending on how effectively it supports the natural curvature of your spine. Sleeping positions are accountable when you wake up with new aches and pains in the morning. This brings us to the question - what is the best sleeping position?

The best sleep position is known to promote healthy spinal alignment. Having said that, there’s no one-size-for-all approach. You will have to experiment with a few positions to find the one, which is comfortable and also leaves you well-rested in the morning. The ideal sleeping position for you also depends on your personal health situation.

However, of all the sleep positions, sleeping on your back, according to a Healthline report, offers the most health benefits. It not only protects the spine but also relieves hip and knee pain. The report states that sleeping on your back uses gravity to keep the body in an even alignment over the spine, reducing unnecessary pressure on the back as well as the joints. It is also advised to place a pillow behind the knees as it may help support the natural curve of the back. Another benefit of sleeping on the back is you wake up to fresh skin.

However, sleeping on the back is not recommended for all. It can be difficult for people who experience snoring or sleep apnea. Also, those experiencing back pain should avoid sleeping on their back.

Change your sleeping position only if you are facing any issues. The aim should be to wake up feeling well rested.

