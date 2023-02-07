Amidst the chatter of the next big Bollywood wedding, while all eyes are waiting to catch a glimpse of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as bride and groom, all roads from the tinsel town seem to be leading to Jaisalmer. Now after filmmaker Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Manish Malhotra, Kiara’s close friend and Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani arrived at the Jaisalmer airport with her husband, Anand Piramal, presumably to mark their attendance at the much-awaited wedding at Suryagarh Jaisalmer.

While Jaisalmer airport is witnessing the paparazzi frenzy at its peak, Isha gracefully stole the spotlight, as she walked towards her car while channelling her inner royalty. Isha, who is well celebrated for her ethnic sartorial picks, yet again impressed the fashion police with her off-white embellished sharara set.

Needless to say, several videos and pictures of the couple exiting the airport are doing rounds on the internet. A paparazzo shared a clip on his Instagram account, wherein the two can be seen coming out of the airport, being accompanied by their security, and then sitting in their car.

If you are wondering about how Kiara and Isha know each other, then we must tell you that the two go a long way back to school. The two are close childhood friends. Isha Ambani, who recently embraced motherhood, looked breathtaking in a floral embellished sharara set. Pairing her look with a heavy gleaming neckpiece and statement jewellery, Isha’s sharara set was amped up by the kaftan-styled matching jacket atop her blouse.

The caped jacket featured slit sleeves and a scalloped border. Featuring a flowy silhouette, the kaftan jacket’s embroidery matched her ethnic wear. While keeping her wavy hair open, Isha Ambani carried a contrasting small pink bag. Anand, on the other hand, accompanied his better half in a formal black bandhgala suit. Anand can be seen greeting all the paparazzi stationed outside the airport with a Namaste.

Coming to the much talked about wedding, if the media reports are to be believed then on Monday, Sidharth and Kiara had their Sangeet ceremony. The Shershaah actors are reportedly all set to tie the knot on Tuesday at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, with around 100 to 150 guests in attendance. Earlier, the internet was flooded with videos of soon bride-to-be Kiara arriving at the airport with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

