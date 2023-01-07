“It Shattered Me”: Abhidnya Bhave On Husband Mehul Pai’s Battle With Cancer

The year 2022 has not been so kind to the Marathi actress Abhidnya Bhave. Abhidnya tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mehul Pai on January 6, 2021, after dating him for 15 years. The following year was supposed to be a happy phase for the couple. However, fate had different plans for them, as Mehul was diagnosed with cancer in December 2021. Abhidnya was devastated after knowing about her husband’s health condition. Still, she mustered the courage to become a strong pillar of support for him. A cursory glance at her Instagram feed will reveal a lot of posts where she left no stone unturned to cheer up Mehul. Putting up a happy face, just for the sake of her husband, was not at all easy for the Sur Sapata actress.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhidnya Bhave revealed how she navigated the most difficult time of her life. She said, “I wouldn’t say we survived, but we lived every day. It was a time when you knew the importance of life. We live in such a materialistic world wherein we give so much importance to materialistic things, but I think you really understand what you really want in life and what it does not mean to you. They do not give you happiness. It has initiated a journey inwards. You know, we’ve got the time to look at ourselves and what we’re doing in life."

Abhidnya further added, “It was terrible because you wouldn’t even dream of such a thing. Physically, it was horrible, like I can’t express it in words how I felt. It was very scary. I think it shattered me in a way that really got to know how much I just stopped being grateful for very small things that I possess. It tested our thinking, our positivity, our faith. Having said that, it even shattered my trust I had in God."

However, with her constant emotional support and proper medical treatment, Mehul has recovered now. Abhidnya concluded by saying that sticking together through Mehul’s cancer recovery has made their bond stronger.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will essay the female lead in Jaggu Ani Juliet. The upcoming film is slated to be released in February this year. Further details about the film are expected to be revealed soon.

