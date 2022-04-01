It's Hot Out There. Draw Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas For Your Summer Wardrobe

In this blistering heat, white dresses are the first option for many people. Top Bollywood divas such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have posted on their Instagram account pictures in white dresses.

It makes perfect sense to wear White dresses in the summers. White dresses, apart from being incredibly elegant, are also very practical. It is a known fact that our body temperature remains cooler if we wear white. This is because whites reflect the incoming heat and sunlight. Dark colours tend to trap heat, further raising the temperatures. You can take inspiration from these celebrities and choose a similar white dress for your summer wardrobe.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor posted beautiful photos of her photo shoot on Instagram. She chose a bespoke Anarkali set from the shelves of ace designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sonam looked gorgeous in the embroidered dress. The dress can be for any occasion in the summer.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty posted cool photos of her elegant white dress on her Instagram. Shamita raised temperatures with her fashion and looked very stylish in this dress.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks fabulous in the photos that she posted on her Instagram. The Padmavat actor uploaded pics of herself in a very chic white outfit. She looked hot as ever in her dress. Her outfit is perfect for summer parties.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza posted beautiful photos of her gorgeous white dress on her Instagram. Dia was wearing an ethnic white dress which is perfect for any occasion.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy posted some amazing photos of her bespoke white dress on her Instagram. Her dress is perfect for someone looking for a cool dress for travelling.

Alia Bhatt

If you want a formal white dress, which is chic and gorgeous, look no further than the dress Alia Bhatt is wearing in this Instagram post.

