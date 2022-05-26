It's Summer and You Just Can't Overlook These 5 Essential Workout Tips

Exercising daily is extremely important for everyone to stay healthy. However, going to the gym or exercising at home will be beneficial only if you practice it in a proper way and at the right time. Some people exercise for hours even in the heat, which can harm you instead of benefiting.

Here is a list of a few guidelines you need to follow while working out in summer.

Time to workout in summer: Avoid working out between 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, for it’s the hottest part of the day. The best time to exercise in summer is early morning. But if you cannot wake up early, you can work out after sunset. But before working out, check the weather forecast, if high ozone and air pollution are predicted, it is best to exercise inside.

Types of exercises in summer: In the summer days, cardio exercises like walking, jogging, and running should be followed. You can do 45 minutes of workout. If you want to do a workout to build muscles, 20 to 30 minutes of heavy-lifting in summer is enough. People with heart problems, asthma or lung issues should not do heavy exercise. Instead, they can walk or jog.

Stay hydrated: Working out on hot summer days increases our body temperature. To keep the body cool during these hot days, one needs to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Before exercise, one should not drink water, but while you’re working out drink 8 to 10 ounces of water every 20 minutes. After exercise, drink at least another 8 ounces of water.

Wear loose light colour clothes: Wearing cotton clothes in summer helps absorb the sweat quickly. This is more helpful for the people who work out outside. While doing exercise, make sure that the clothes are not too tight, for they can cause discomfort and restrict breathing.

Apply sunscreen: Nothing is worse than trying to complete a summer workout with a bad sunburn that makes it hard to move. Stop the burn before it occurs by applying sunscreen. Opt for a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50 and one that is water-proof so that it doesn’t come off once you start sweating.

Try these easy tips before working out in summer. Along with exercise, maintain a balanced diet.

