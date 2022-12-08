It’s the Beta Sweater Pehno Month; Celebs Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif Tell You How To Nail The Look

Katrina Kaif posted a series of images looking like a ray of sunshine on a winter morning, wearing a cardigan. The images clicked by her doting husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, saw Katrina pair the floral sweater with a pair of denims. It’s that time of the year when you just want to curl up under your blanket. However, it’s 2020 anymore, and you have to brave the winter chills. So, why not do it in style?

Sweaters don’t have to be ugly and lumpy, and fashion brands and designers are styling them to cater a larger audience. From bold prints to chic colours, sweaters are ready to be showstoppers of the winter runway.

Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Shubhman Gill and Kartik Aryan are some of the stars who have tried on cool new styles in the sweater world. Here’s a look at how you can style the good ol’ sweater and look like a star this winter season.

Throw it over a shirt. Give your shirt or your shirt dress a makeover this season. Take inspiration from Malaika Arora’s comfortably chic look. The actor who is currently making waves with her show Moving in with Malaika, was seen sporting a sleeveless blue sweater. She styled the sweater with a white shirt. You can style it with a pair of denims or black latex pants. Pair it with a cool pair of sneakers.

If you are fan of cricket, fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil has just the sporty look for you. Recently, Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill was seen sporting a sweater inspired by the gentleman’s game. The V-neck white knitted sweater featuring red and blue stripes enhanced the iconic sports sweater. While the men can pair it with formal trousers and a shirt, the women can either pair it with a skirt or wear it as is. Pair it with cool thigh-high boots.

Nobody can make a monochromatic cardigan look as cool as Ranveer Singh did. The button down woollen cardigan from Adidas, features leopard print. Wear it over a black polo neck T-shirt and pair of black trousers or joggers.

