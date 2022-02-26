It’s Time to Take Under-Eye Skincare Routine Seriously, This is How!

Our skincare routine rarely includes under-eye skincare, despite the skin around the eyes being the body’s most delicate skin because it is 10 times thinner than the skin on the rest of the face. Not just this, but the skin around your eyes shows the earliest signs of premature aging. You shouldn’t be surprised after knowing all this because we are used to hours of screen time in a day.

Only screen time is not responsible for this premature ageing, but throughout the day our eyes work a lot from blinking to expressing our emotions, which can alone reflect the ageing signs. However, some natural reasons are also responsible for this impact, like genetic reasons, ultraviolet (UV) rays, external stressors, and lifestyle choices. But the good news is that no problem comes without a solution. No matter how old you are, it is better late than never. Here is how you can give your eyes the care they deserve.

Moisturise, moisturise, and moisturise!

The importance of hydration can’t be said enough. Moisturising for your skin is as important as water to your body. Choose an eye cream that works for your skin type. Try to buy a gel-based cream so that you can give your eyes the soothing effect that it needs.

Focus on Ingredients

If you are struggling with fine lines then you should go for retinoid (prescription-based), retinol (over-the-counter options), vitamin A derivative, and peptides.

If you have the problem of hyperpigmentation which is often called dark circles then you should look for ingredients like arbutin, hydroquinone, kojic acid, vitamin C, soy, niacinamide (vitamin B-3), and azelaic acid. People struggling with puffiness should choose ingredients like caffeine, green tea, coffeeberry polyphenols, dipeptide-2 (Eyeliss), and willowherb.

And the ones who are struggling with general concerns like pollutants and UV radiation should use ingredients like Vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea, and vitamin B-3.

Never ignore sunscreen

Sun exposure plays a big role in the skin ageing process, which often results in darker under-eye skin. Always use a sunscreen that is at least SPF 50 and above.

Stay away from chemicals

Choose your products wisely. Always read the ingredients before buying a product. Stay away from alcohol-based products.

