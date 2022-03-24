IVF Procedure: What is it, Procedure and Side Effects

IVF stands for In Vitro fertilisation, which is a medical procedure that is done for having a baby by combining egg is with sperm in vitro. Many people have opted for this and found positive results. Some of the celebrities have also opted for IVF to welcome their child into the world. Famous names like former First Lady Michelle Obama, F.R.I.E.N.D.S fame Courteney Cox, Canadian singer Céline Dion, and recently, eldest Kardashian sister Kourtney Kardashian have also hinted to be going through the procedure. She has reportedly also opened up about the complications she has been facing due to it. Let us get an overview of what IVF is, and how much it can affect one’s health.

Why IVF is done?

In vitro fertilization is a treatment for infertility issues like ovulation disorders, fallopian tube blockage or damage, endometriosis, sperm production issues, sperm functional issues, health condition or diseases such as cancer, or any other unexplained fertility issue.

Risks that are involved in the IVF procedure

Any medical procedure can not be completely safe as there are always risks of facing some complications. Similarly, IVF also has some risks that you need to keep in mind, such as premature delivery, multiple births, low weight birth, birth defects, complications in egg-retrieval procedure, miscarriage, and even cancer.

How can one prepare for IVF?

When going for a serious medical procedure like IVF, it is always better to be prepared physically and mentally for what might come ahead. There are a few things that you can do to be prepared for the IVF procedure such as doing the proper testing for the quality of egg and sperm, both the parents must be tested for HIV and any other infectious diseases, examination of the inside lining of the uterus, and one of the most important things is to try a mock or practice embryo transfer.

Steps of IVF procedure

The simple steps of IVF are ovarian stimulation, following egg retrieval then sperm retrieval, proceeding fertilization, and lastly embryo transfer. One cycle of IVF can take nearly two and three weeks. There are high chances that one needs more than one cycle to have a successful embryo transformation.

