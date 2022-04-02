Jackky Bhagnani Accepts Attack Challenge by Tiger Shroff, This is what he Did Next

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani is cheering for girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh in his latest Instagram post. Jackky was spotted practicing some intense workout routine in his latest Instagram reel, shared earlier on Wednesday. The 37-year-old actor-producer can be seen dressed in a black tracksuit and a red beanie as he worked out inside the gym in his latest Instagram reel.

Jackky shared his workout routine on the social media platform as part of the promotions of Rakul’s latest release Attack. The actor shared the reel along with a caption that read, Challenge accepted brother Tiger Jackie Shroff. All the best my love Rakul Preet and to the whole team Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Lakshya Raj Anand! Can’t wait to see the film." He further challenged actress Bhumi Pednekar.

The stars of Attack promoted the movie in a unique and fun way by introducing the Attack Challenge, where they nominated their fellow actors from the film industry to hit the gym and record a video of themselves exercising. As part of the Attack Challenge, Rakul nominated Tiger Shroff, who then nominated her boyfriend Jackky.

Reacting to Jackky’s video, Rakul commented, “Wohooo fitness anywhere everywhere. Attack Challenge."

The Instagram reel showed Jackky practising back-strengthening exercises, plank clap jumps, lunges, plank shoulder taps, and more exercises that focused on core and shoulder-strengthening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tiger also shared his workout routine on Instagram reel as part of Attack Challenge. Tiger’s gym routine featured him lifting weights as he displayed his biceps in their full glory. Tiger had challenged Telugu cinema star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jackky for the Attack challenge.

Samantha’s Attack Challenge Instagram reel saw her lifting some heavyweights. The actress focused on her arm strength. Some other exercises practiced by Samantha featured her performing crunches that strengthen the core and the back muscles.

Are you inspired by these stars to hit the gym yet?

