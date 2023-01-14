Jacqueline Fernandez's Gown Collection Perfect Inspiration For This Wedding Season

It goes without saying that Jacqueline Fernandez dominated both our mood boards and acted as inspiration for how we dress. From the runways to the streets, the actress has never failed to amaze us with her sense of style. But today, we will only be focusing on her gown collection and getting some great cocktail inspos for this upcoming wedding season.

Starting with the hottest one, the red one! If you are the bride, this one has to be your cocktail party outfit. Maybe you can create your fusion by taking the same inspiration too. This whole idea of sequin work at the top of one shoulder is absolutely gorgeous and trendy.

The next one is also for the bride if you love experiments. We all know red is the bride’s colour but we have seen the majority of brides ditching it. Take some inspiration from Jacqueline and make several heads turn with this remarkable outfit.

If your bestie is getting it, you must get something similar and make people go gaga over you. Jacqueline surely knows the idea of “less is more" because this outfit is just too good.

Ditching your regular gowns and lehenga can turn out to be the best idea this wedding season. Go for some ivory co-ord sets with long jackets.

