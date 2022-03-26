Jaggery Juice to Aam Panna, Sharbats That Keep You Hydrated in Summer

With the onset of the summer season, the human body gets tired easily and therefore needs a lot of liquid to restore energy. However, in India, people make so many preparations with some healthy ingredients to get refreshed in summer. Sharbat is one of the cold beverages people love in summer.

Sharbat helps cool down the body rapidly in the scorching heat of May and June. A variety of sharbats is available in summer. These are not only rich in taste but also help maintain the body temperature during the daytime. Let’s get to know different kinds of sharbat, which you can include in your daily routine in summer.

Jaggery Juice: Jaggery is common in the winter season. But we can have the juice made of it on hot summer days as jaggery helps cool down the body temperature swiftly. Doctors say that jaggery juice is extremely beneficial for health as it helps you recover from common diseases such as indigestion and anaemia. It also improves immunity and helps control body weight as well.

Sandalwood Syrup: Syrup made of sandalwood powder is a homemade beverage that people mostly prefer in the summers. Sandalwood has so many health benefits. It calms down the body both internally and externally. It also reduces an aggravated pitta and Vata.

Watermelon Juice: Watermelon is a very common fruit available in summer. It consists of more than 90% water, which helps keep the body hydrated. People also like drinking watermelon juice as it reduces body heat and keeps them refreshed for a long time.

Aam Panna: Mango is an exceptionally tasty fruit in itself and it is mostly available during summer. Aam Panna is commonly available in the markets and it can be prepared easily at home as well. It boosts body immunity and keeps you hydrated.

Mint-Jaljeera Sharbat: Mint-Jaljeera sharbat is the most preferred drink for regular consumption on summer days. It not only reduces body temperature but also improves the digestion process.

