As the Pink City, Jaipur gears up for the 16th edition of the world’s grandest literary festival, the Jaipur Literature Festival, the directors and founders are keen on keeping up with its tradition of uncovering a gamut of ‘stories’ from not just in India but across the world. The extraordinarily curated event will be featuring some of the most celebrated minds from around the world.

The audience will be able to savour a range of language diversity in the programme this season, which displays 21 Indian and 14 International languages with sessions spread across 5 venues. The Festival is set to host over 350 speakers from across a vast array of nationalities, as well as recipients of some major awards like the Nobel, the Booker, International Booker, the Pulitzer, the Sahitya Akademi, Baillie Gifford, PEN America Literary Awards, the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, the JCB Prize for Literature and many more.

“Jaipur Literature Festival is the world’s largest gathering of literary writers and pathbreaking thinkers. This year’s themes include the climate crisis, G20, economics, geopolitics, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indo-China relations, agriculture, health, and energy," said Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, when asked about what all one can be looking forward at JLF, this year.

Advertisement

He further added, “The 16th edition of the Festival will host some of the world’s greatest writers, including Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah; International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree; Booker Prize winners Shehan Karunatilaka, Marlon James, Bernardine Evaristo, Howard Jacobson, Booker Prize finalist NoViolet Bulawayo, winner Ruth Ozeki to name a few. As we embark on a new year, we bring to you a stellar line-up that celebrates the power of words!"

Namita Gokhale, writer, publisher, and Co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival on the same point, mentioned, “2022 has been an important landmark in the world recognition of Indian and South Asian literature. As the world’s largest and most beloved Literature Festival returns to the Pink City, we proudly present a gamut of 20 Indian and 14 international languages across our sessions and panels."

“Our programme as always forefronts new voices across languages and cultures and spans a wide arc from geopolitics, history, religion and spirituality, prose, poetry and argumentative discourse to planetary concerns, crime-writing, detective fiction and psychological thrillers, appropriately titled ‘Jaipur Noir’. The Jaipur BookMark too returns on-ground to examine publishing perspectives, she added."

The Jaipur Music Stage is a 3-day programme that runs parallel to the lit fest will be focused on showcasing world music with a diverse mix of genres and artists. Living up to its motto of variety & discovery, the music stage transcends borders, genres and geographies through electrifying performances that range from world music, ghazals and jazz to rock and the blues.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here