Jaipur To Ooty: 5 Best Destinations To Visit With Kids During Winter

Winter is the time to delve into Christmas festivities and enjoy some hot dishes and beverages in the comfort of your blankets. Needless to say, in India the arrival of the winter season is the favourite time of the year to travel. If you are a parent, then winters are also the ideal time for you to take your children out on a trip during the winter vacation. However, when it comes to kids, you cannot take them out on a tiring journey.

Here are 5 popular tourist destinations in India which you can visit with your kids during the winter vacation.

Advertisement

Jaipur

The Pink City of Rajasthan is known for its magnificent forts, awe-inspiring monuments, and vibrant fairs. Your kids would love to explore the historical monuments in Jaipur. They can also have a fun time by hopping on a camel or elephant ride and even a visit to colourful Chokhi Dhani village fair will be enjoyable for your kids. The vast Jaipur zoo is also a great option to visit with your little ones. Jaipur is also known for its delicious Rajasthan cuisines as well as street foods and your children won’t be disappointed.

Agra

You can also explore the Taj Mahal in Agra with children in winter. You can introduce children to the magnificent monument and its history by visiting Agra. Apart from Taj Mahal you can plan a trip to Fatehpur Sikri and Agra Fort.

Goa

The popular destination of Goa is not only suitable for adults and young crowds, but also kids would have a great time here. There are numerous family-friendly beaches in Goa where your children can have the best time of a vacation, splashing in the blue waters or engaging in some kid-friendly water sports activities. From churches and forts to a host of eateries, Goa has a lot to offer to your kids.

Manali

Advertisement

There’s hardly any kid who does not love to play in the snow. Take your little one to the pristine mountains of Manali where they can roll over in the snow or make a snowman. The Ropeway rides here will also be cherished by them if they love mountains. The snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and glistening lakes will fill your kid’s heart with glee.

Ooty

The beautiful destination of Ooty will present you with amazing green vistas that are a delight to the eyes. With numerous parks, museums, forests and monuments, Ooty offers your kid plenty of options to choose from. When in Ooty, do not forget to visit the extensive tea plantations there.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here