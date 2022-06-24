Jalore to Udaipur, 5 Mesmerising Tourist Places to Enjoy Rainy Season in Rajasthan

The arrival of the monsoon in North India will bring a much-needed reprieve from the scorching heatwave. As the mercury falls, there will be an increase in the number of tourists looking to go on a quick getaway. If you are also looking to go on a vacation and enjoy the rainy season, you should consider visiting the state of Rajasthan. The ‘Land of Kings’ is often associated with blistering heat and deserts. However, there are many great tourist spots in the Rajasthan which should be visited during the monsoon season.

You can make your holiday memorable, by visiting these enchanting tourist spots in Rajasthan.

Jalore

Jalore is known for its grandeur and for producing some of the finest granite in the world. The Aravalli ranges of the city look mesmerising during the monsoon season. There are many places to visit in Jalore which include the Jalore Fort, Sundha Mata Temple and Mosque of Malik Shah. You can reach Jalore from Jodhpur in two to three hours by road.

Mount Abu

Mount Abu is one of the most famous hill stations in North India.

The ideal time to visit Mount Abu is during the monsoon season. Mount Abu has many great places including Nakki Lake, Toad Rock View Point, Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary and Dilwara Jain Temple. Mount Abu can be reached from Udaipur by road or by train.

Udaipur

Udaipur is one of the best places to visit during the rainy season. With the picturesque views of Fateh Sagar Lake, Udaipur looks breathtaking while drenched in rain. There are many places to visit in the city, which include Udaipur City Palace, Lake Palace, Jag Mandir Palace and Lake Pichola.

Pushkar

One of the most popular tourist destinations of Rajasthan is the beautiful city of Pushkar. In the rainy season, Pushkar is mesmerising, to say the least. You can also visit cultural and religious places in this city. The major attractions here include Pushkar Lake, Lord Brahma Temple and Savitri Temple.

Jhalawar

The city of Jhalawar, situated on the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is a very vibrant place. The picture-perfect scenery of this city is very soothing for the senses. The lush green landscape of Jhalawar looks spectacular after being washed away by rain. Jhalawar is one of the most picturesque tourist spots in Rajasthan. Its major tourist attractions are Jhalawar Fort, Gagron Fort and Chandrabhaga Temple. You can reach Jhalawar from Jaipur in about 7 hours.

