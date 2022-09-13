Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Organises Aharbal Mela In Kulgam District To Promote Off-beat Tourism

The Kulgam District Administration of South Kashmir, in partnership with the state tourism department, organised Aharbal Mela, to promote tourism in the region, and popularise the Aharbal waterfall. The fair was organised near the waterfall which is also known as the Niagara Falls of Kashmir.

Located in the Noorabad area of the Kulgam district, the waterfall is among the biggest tourist attraction in the region. It witnesses a huge number of visitors during the summer season who come here to enjoy the beautiful view and mesmerizing waterfall in the valley.

At the Aharbal Mela, various government departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, KVIB, Apiculture, Floriculture, and Handicrafts, had set up their stalls for visitors.

The local traditions and culture were also displayed at the fair. The Aharbal Mela saw a variety of events including a painting competition for school kids. There were also cycling and trekking events which were flagged off by Deputy Commission (DC) of Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-din. The fair was concluded with an award ceremony for the winners of the activities.

Speaking to ANI, the deputy commissioner of Kulgam, said that under the direction of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, the district administration is making concerted and coordinated efforts to promote potential tourism destinations like Aharbal which is an offbeat destination. “The festival or mela is part of the Government’s initiative to promote this offbeat destination across Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He also mentioned that the local traditional culture and cuisines were also showcased during this fair. The participants and locals have lauded this step taken by the district administration

The first ever Aharbal Mela was organised last year in November. The idea behind organising the mela in winters was to break the notion of the waterfall being only a destination for the summers. Through such mela or fairs, the government aims to promote 75 off-beat tourist locations in Jammu & Kashmir, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

