Janhvi Kapoor Bedazzles In A Stunning Bodycon Dress

Nothing compares to the joy of finding your own style and then being able to own it every step of the way. Janhvi Kapoor seems to be in that phase of her life and things seem to be really looking up for her.

Recently the ‘Good Luck Jerry’ star was seen promoting her film wearing a stunning Rahul Mishra bodycon dress and might we say she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

This body-hugging silhouette did perfect justice to her figure and also gave a hint towards the fact that the actor is willing to take chances and experiment when it comes to fashion.

Absolutely stan the fact that she kept is rather simple with a sleek hair-do and wore light studs that driver the entire focus towards her gown.

The fashion lords might be considering it, but about you? Goals or Not?

