Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner tigress in animal printed co-ord set

Janhvi Kapoor is nailing her fashion game and how. The actress keeps sharing snippets from her latest photoshoots on her social media handles and be it a desi girl look or a casual chic look, Jahnvi certainly knows how to ace it and make the attire even better. Recently, Jahnvi Kapoor’s stylist Chandini Whabi shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot where the actress can be seen slaying in an animal printed co-ord set and raising the temperature.

Janhvi Kapoor paired an animal printed backless top with a satin pencil skirt of the same print. She then added nude stilettos to complete her look and kept her hair loose in beachy curls and we are certainly drooling.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks scintillating as her make-up artist Savleen Manchanda works her magic on the actress. She looks dreamy in gold eyeshadow, mascara laden eyelashes, black liner and kajal with a nude lipstick that totally compliments her animal printed co-ord set look. Janhvi’s dress is from the shelves of fashion designer Nikita Karizma for whom the actress also played the muse and we are short of words with her perfection. To further complete the look, the actress accessorised the look with silver bangles and rings and golden hoops, picked out from the House of Shop Lune. Check out this picture of Janhvi acing her serious face game while getting her makeup fixed.

This isn’t the first time that Janhvi Kapoor has taken an attire and made it look better instantly. The actress has often shown her versatility and owns every look that she posts on her social media. There isn’t anything that doesn’t look pretty on the actress and her confidence makes the outfit and her photoshoot even better.

