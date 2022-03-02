Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Y2K Fashion in This Co-Ord Set

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor showed her followers how she likes to make lounging look glamorous. The 24-year-old actress often opts for comfy yet Y2K-inspired fashion choices like every Gen Z fashionista. Y2K refers to the year 2000 and the period around it. In one of her recent Instagram posts the actress was seen lounging in her bed wearing a simple off-white ribbed co-ord set. Janhvi, who often dons sequined Manish Malhotra’s quintessential lehengas and sarees, channelled a comfortable yet sensuous persona in her recent Instagram post.

With her wavy hairstyle, and kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress kept a minimal make-up on for the pictures and showed her fans and followers how she likes to relax in a co-ord set. The caption accompanying the post also echoed the lazy theme of the pictures as it read, “call you tomorrow."

Advertisement

Janhvi’s love for neutral shades is evident in her latest Instagram post as well. The actress, who starred in comedy-horror film Roohi last year, shared an Instagram post on Sunday where she wore a strappy white ribbed crop top and paired it with blue denim pants. The dreamy background with the sky painted in myriad shades of orange and blue during the sunset only added to the beauty of Janhvi’s portrait. For make-up, the actress went with kajal-laden eyes and a lip gloss along with defined eyebrows. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Janhvi attracted red heart emoticons in the comments from fans. Fashion designer Manish also complimented Janhvi’s latest look as he commented, “Ufff."

Daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi, Janhvi often expresses her love for traditional sarees and lehengas on Instagram. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Janhvi wore a bright yellow saree with a white border. The fabric designed by Manish came with a sleeveless yellow blouse with intricate white embroidery. Janhvi shared the picture on Instagram with a sun emoji in the caption.

Advertisement

Which of the looks served by Janhvi is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.