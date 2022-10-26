Janhvi Kapoor Is The Definition Of Glamour, Courtesy Her Festive Sartorial Choices

The Diwali festivities this year have been one pompous affair in the B-Town. The star-studded events were graced by Bollywood celebrities who put their best foot forward and showcased their absolutely stunning fashion sense. Every guest gave festive fashion goals as they posed for the shutterbugs. In the latest Diwali bash hosted by producer Amritpal Singh on Sunday evening, Janhvi Kapoor nailed the sultry look with her glamorous saree.

The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor graced the extravagant Diwali bash along with other celebrities like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor. Everyone was dressed their best for the festivities, but Janhvi’s silver saree hogged all the limelight.

She became a muse for the clothing label Itrh and uploaded a photo from one of the photoshoots. Her stunning saree and deep-neck blouse set the temperatures high on Instagram. The silver-hued saree had a figure-hugging fabric that accentuated her curves. She bared her mid-riff by opting to pleat the pallu.

See photos of Janhvi Kapoor here:

For the makeup, Janhvi opted for a brown-coloured lip shade, glamorous and bold eye-makeup with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-clad lashes and smokey eyeshadow. She chose blushed cheeks and illuminating highlighter. She completed her look with a set of ornate silver hanging earrings and high heels.

For your next festive wear, you can also seek inspiration from the actress’ look in a green outfit. Recently, the Dhadak actress was also spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and her sartorial choice for the day was a combination of dreamy and glamorous!

She donned an emerald green sequinned lehenga and her embellished blouse was a show-stealer featuring a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with a sheer green dupatta.

