Janhvi Kapoor is Truly the Queen of Ethnic Fashion, Here's Proof

Whatever Janhvi Kapoor wears, becomes a craze! Be it wearing athleisure clothes, or arriving at the airport in stylish attire, her looks have become the talk of the town. Although she can nail any outfit, her love for ethnics is exceptional. The actress has often given us a glimpse of her ethnic outfit collection, especially kurtis. She is also one of the celebrities who has made us fall in love with the simple salwar suit all over again.

The queen of fashion was spotted in a cotton salwar suit, recently. She was decked up in a long light green-coloured kurti with white patterns. The breezy kurti featured a full-sleeve, white patti, faux buttons and side slits. She paired it with straight-fit pants and a matching dupatta with white patti borders. She styled the embroidered suit with silver oxidised jhumkis and juttis with green and pink threadwork. She opted for glowing skin, light rosy cheeks and nude lip colour for her makeup.

Check out her look here

This is not the first time the Dhadak actress has left her fans amazed with her simple looks. Previously too, the actress dished out fashion goals in her Kurtis. Here are her 4 other looks that you should be taking notes for -

Janhvi was spotted at the airport in an all-white ensemble. The star kid looked dreamy in this white kurti, which she paired with straight fit above-the-ankle pants and a sheer dupatta with embroidery work on it. She opted for minimal accessories and wore a white jutti to complete her look.

The Roohi star looked perfect in this sleeveless pink salwar suit. The embellished suit had intricate embroidery in white. She opted for wavy hair, minimal makeup and subtle makeup to complete her look.

Janhvi knows how to rock pastels and this yellow kurta suit is all the proof you need. The actress can be seen wearing a sleeveless pastel yellow-coloured kurti with multi-coloured beadwork in it. She opted for colourful bangles and small chandbalis for accessories. She kept her makeup minimal, with kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and nude lip colour.

Janhvi opted for a full-sleeved green and pink floral Anarkali set, with a matching sheer dupatta. She chose to pair the Anarkali in matching green leggings and a colourful jutti.

