Janhvi Kapoor Looks Hot in this Halter Neck Bikini in a Swimming Pool, See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is slaying the bikini fashion in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old actress shared her fresh face look in a recent Instagram post, where she can be seen enjoying a dip in the swimming pool. The actress can be seen wearing a bright yellow floral print halter neck bikini top. The series of pictures captured Janhvi in her relaxing mood as she posed for the camera in a swimming pool. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, “Arcadia - finding my way back to you."

The actress is no stranger to bikini fashion and often shares her personalised take on the staple vacation wear. Back in November 2021, Janhvi shared another bikini look from Dubai. This time, the daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi, was spotted in a black floral printed bikini set as she holidayed with her sister Khushi in Dubai. The ensemble featured a halter, plunging bikini top and a matching printed sarong. She showed off her toned abs while jet-skiing into the sunset.

If you are planning a winter vacation in a warm country or a tropical region like the Maldives, you must include more pastel or darker florals like Janhvi. Colours like black, navy, maroon and brown work really well as a base colour for the floral prints and allow the beachwear to look a lot more sophisticated, as well as fun.

However, a metallic swimsuit worn by Janhvi may also serve as an inspiration for your next beach holiday. In her Instagram post from April 2021, Janhvi showed us how an all silver one-piece swimsuit can go incredibly well with the clear blue skies of the Maldives. The actress wore an iridescent one-piece that featured a plunging neckline, an open back and low cut armholes.

Which of the bikini looks shared by Janhvi do you like the most?

