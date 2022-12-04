Janhvi Kapoor To Gigi Hadid: Stars Who Nailed The Safety Pin Trend

Safety pins come to the rescue whenever there is a slight mishap with your outfit or you want to pin up your saree. But now, this handy tool is being incorporated by fashion designers to style clothes and accessories. For instance, there is Versace’s Milan Fashion Week SS22 collection which ideally featured safety pins in almost every piece of design. Not only this, the sole credit for popularising the OG safety pin dresses go to Versace.

And now this fashion trend is going crazy viral. From Dua Lipa to Ananya Panday, the actresses are totally nailing the safety pin trend. Take a look at actresses following the safety pin fashion trend.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa at the Grammys Award Function 2019, sported Elizabeth’s gown of black Versace dress held together by sparking gold safety pins.

Komal Pandey

The famous fashion influencer Komal Pandey nailed the safety pin trend by accessorising a statement clutch held by a large silver safety pin, which is absolutely worth all the attention.

Janhvi Kapoor

Being a fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor always keeps up with the trends and nails each one of them. This time again, the Bollywood actress decked up in a stunning cobalt blue gown with a thigh-high slit featuring an asymmetrical neckline with cut-outs embellished with two large gold safety pins.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is immensely popular for her style statement. Keeping up with the fashion safety pin trend, the actress sported a blue sweater featuring the sexiest accessory, a safety pin. She styled the outfit with blue denim shorts and totally nailed the look.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel Gigi Hadid wore a lace bralette paired with stunning pants and a blazer featuring a large golden safety pin, which was totally worth all the spotlight.

