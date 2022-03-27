Janhvi Kapoor Turns Muse for Punit Balana’s Lakshmi Collection On FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Day 4

Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana on Day 4 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week’. With an áadaab, a twirl and then a namaste, she made the audience sitting inside the venue cheer and clap for her. The actress turned showstopper for Punit’s new collection called Lakshmi.

Talking about his thought behind Lakshmi, Punit had mentioned what the line means to him. Addressing the media present at the venue, the designer revealed, “Lakshmi’ as the name suggests takes inspiration from the journey of this young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl, Lakshmi, who is well travelled, have explored the world fashion, yet is very rooted. She is returning to India to attend a friend’s wedding in Rajasthan after the pandemic." And he insisted that he found his Lakshmi in Janhvi Kapoor. “So I could relate to Lakshmi in Janhvi so much. She’s young, she’s modern, she’s experimental. She wants to try new fashion trends. So it was very easy for me."

Advertisement

Talking about the collection, the designer said that it is a rich crafted collection. “All the natural hand dyes, natural colors, vegetable prints-we have taken so much inspiration from Jaipur and Rajasthan."

Talking about her outfit, Janhvi Kapoor said, “It’s the most comfortable lehenga I’ve been in, for sure. Having said that, the comfort isn’t compromising on the decadence or the richness of it, It’s beautiful and it’s great to wear in summers. It’s so true to Punit’s vision, and his clothes in general."

She also opened up about walking the ramp after years and added, “I had a lot of fun and it was different being here after two years. I forgot about the madness that happens backstage, there’s such amazing energy and everyone’s so excited. It definitely lived up to the hype."

Advertisement

Well, we are glad to see Janhvi back on the ramp as well. Professionally, Janhvi had quite a few films lined up. She will be shooting for Mr, And Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao for which she has been taking cricket lessons. She also recently wrapped up the shoot of Mili.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.