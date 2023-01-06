Janhvi Kapoor’s Rich Ethnic Collection Is Here To Give You Major Fashion Goals

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has left us gushing over her style sense, every time she has stepped out in public. The Mili actress seems to be inching closer to being hailed as a true fashionista. From getting decked up in uber-chic modern wear to donning mesmerising sarees and lehengas, Janhvi’s wardrobe has it all. If you are in dire need of some fashion advice, you must jot down some major fashion inspo from the glamorous star kid. For all the ethnic lovers out there, Janhvi brings you some striking traditional combos that you must include in your bucket list.

Vibrant lehenga:

Janhvi is a treat for the sore eyes in this vibrant multi-coloured lehenga set. Having a plunging, sweetheart neckline, her halter-neck blouse goes well with her boho-chic lehenga. It is the perfect outfit for your friend’s mehndi ceremony or a dazzling Garba night. The smokey eyes and signature green-blocked neckpiece completed her look.

Serene white saree

Blending both the modern and traditional avatar like a queen, Janhvi has shelled out some major fashion goals in this all-white saree, having intricate silver mirror work. The off-shoulder shimmery blouse, clubbed with a pair of dangling earrings made us envy her look further.

Indigo sharara

The Good Luck Jerry actress got decked up in this elegant indigo sharara, having distinct white prints, and is simply taking our breath away. This Anita Dongre sharara set comes with matching palazzos and a cotton jacket, which is the ideal wear for a sangeet ceremony or even for attending some traditional festivals.

Corset lehenga-gown

The B-town diva looks straight out of a dream in this heavily-embellished corset lehenga gown. Dotted with intricate floral patterns on the skirt with minute detailing on the top, the two-in-one set is the perfect fit for lavish engagement ceremonies or even weddings. Just add the chic silver choker necklace to exude princess vibes like Janhvi.

Pink chiffon saree

Janhvi’s endless love affair with sarees does not end here. If you are up for some minimalistic glam game, you ought to follow the actress’ footsteps. The style chameleon weaved six yards of grace in this pretty pink chiffon saree, having multi-colored mirror embroidery in the borders. Just wear a set of funky bangles on both hands with a piece of small forehead jewellery and you are ready to turn heads.

