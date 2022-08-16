Janmashtami 2022: Worship Lord Krishna According to Your Zodiac Signs

The preparations for Krishna Janmashtami are already underway. In the Hindu community, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and splendour. This year, Dhruv and Vriddhi Yoga are being formed at the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. It is believed that observing the fast of Janmashtami in these yogas and worshipping Lord Krishna on the day will help worshipers rid of all the difficulties.

On an auspicious day, decorate Lord Krishna’s palanquin on Janmashtami and adorn Lord Krishna as per your zodiac sign. Read what astrologer and pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma from Bhopal have to advise.

Aries

Worshipers of this zodiac sign should adorn Lord Krishna with red clothes on Krishna Janmashtami. It is believed that adorning Krishna with red clothes will bring happiness to the married life of a person and relieve mental stress.

Taurus

The Bal Gopal form of Lord Krishna should be decorated with silver items.

Gemini

It is considered auspicious for the people of the Gemini zodiac to adorn Lord Krishna with Lehariya printed clothes.

Cancer

To have Lord Krishna’s blessings, Cancerians should adorn the deity with white clothes. It is believed that by doing this, one gets the grace of Lord Krishna and success in every task.

Leo

People born in the Leo zodiac sign should adorn Lord Krishna with pink clothes. Apart from this, the tilak of Ashwagandha can also be applied to Lord Krishna.

Virgo zodiac

Dressed up Lord Krishna in green clothes and used sandalwood paste for makeup.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac should adorn Lord Krishna in saffron-coloured clothes.

Scorpio

People of the Scorpio zodiac should embellish Lord Krishna with red clothes on the day of Janmashtami.

Sagittarius

Prettify Lord Krishna with yellow clothes on the day of Janmashtami.

Capricorn

Decorate Krishna with yellow and red clothes on Krishna Janmashtami.

Aquarius

Decorate lord Krishna with blue clothes.

Pisces

Pisceans should worship Lord Krishna with Pitambara clothes. Also, Pisceans should wear yellow-coloured coils.

