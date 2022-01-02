Festivals in January 2022: From Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal to Republic Day, Check Complete List Here

>Festivals in January 2022: India is a land of festivals. The New Year 2022 starts with the Masik Shivratri. In January 2022 some of the important fasts and festivals include Paush Amavasya, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, Putrada Ekadashi, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Poornima, Sankashti Chaturthi and Shatila Ekadashi.

Fasting and festival celebrations began from the first day of the New Year and will continue throughout the year. Here’s a look at all the fasts and festivals that will occur in the month of January 2022 so that you can prepare accordingly.

List of fasts and festivals in January 2022

>January 1, Saturday: Masik Shivratri, New Year’s Day

>January 2, Sunday: Paush Amavasya

>January 3, Monday: Moon sighting, Monday fast

>January 6, Thursday: Vinayaka Chaturthi, Varad Chaturthi

>January 8, Saturday: Shashti

>January 9, Sunday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

>January 10, Monday: Durgashtami fast

>January 12, Wednesday: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, National Youth Day

>January 13, Thursday: Paush Putrada Ekadashi, Vaikuntha Ekadashi

>January 14, Friday: Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan, Lohri, Kharmas closing, Kurma Dwadashi fasting

>January 15, Saturday: Shani Pradosh Vrat

>January 17, Monday: Paush Purnima, Satya Vrat, Magh Snan begins

>January 21, Friday: Sakat Chauth or Lambodar Sankashti Chaturthi

>January 25, Tuesday: Kalashtami

>January 26, Wednesday: Republic Day

>January 28, Friday: Shatila Ekadashi

>January 30, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat, Monthly Shivratri

In January 2022, Putrada Ekadashi, Makar Sankranti, Sakat Chauth, and Shani Pradosh Vrat are all significant. Although all of the fasts and festivals listed here are significant, the Putrada Ekadashi and Shani Pradosh fasts are observed in order to receive a son. On Makar Sankranti, everyone should donate a bath. Hindus believe that all troubles are removed by fasting on Sakat Chauth and receiving Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

It is, however, also important that you say vigil while going to places of worship with the increasing cases of the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19. Avoid gatherings and sanitize your hands frequently.

