Japan to Costa Rica, Countries Where People Are Living For Up To 100 Years

A 24*7 hectic work schedule has pushed a better lifestyle and healthy eating habits into the backseat. Lack of exercise, overeating and increasing screen time are some of the disastrous outcomes of this sedentary lifestyle. There are some countries where citizens have prioritised their health over all these things and lived over more than 100 years.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, there are 6 countries where people live a fit and healthy lifestyle and clock a life span of more than 100 years.

Japan

Citizens living here celebrate childhood up to the age of 55. Cherishing childhood until such a long age means that they love enjoying the little moments of this phase. Along with it, they consume three times the vegetables and two times the fruits. This power-packed combination of celebrating childhood, remaining free from all kinds of worries and having a nutritious diet helps the Japanese stay fit and energetic.

Canada

Close relationships and an optimistic attitude are two factors contributing to citizens of Canada living longer lives.

Italy

The reliability on organic food is one of the prime reasons people of the Sardinia region in Italy live for more than 100 years. They include whole grains, vegetables grown on their farm and sheep’s milk in their diet.

Costa Rica

Citizens living here have made exercise an integral part of their lives. They also halve the diet at dinner consumed in the morning. The best part of their exercise routine is that they have also included horse riding in it. Citizens of Costa Rica regularly go horse riding in the mountains.

Greece

While many of us may compromise our sleep routines due to some reason or another, people in Greece do not. They complete their afternoon sleep properly.

US

People in America generate a sense of hope in them with strong religious beliefs. It increases their life span by four years.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

