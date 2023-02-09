Jaundice is one of the most common liver disorders in which the bilirubin levels in our bloodstream increase significantly because of improper activities of the liver, causing the skin to turn yellow. A majority of jaundice cases happen in newborns, young children and immune-compromised adults. In most cases, bilirubin blood levels of 2 to 3 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher lead to visible symptoms. Foods and liquids that improve digestion and metabolism, protect the liver and detoxify it are frequently recommended to those who suffer from jaundice. Among these are some of the juices mentioned below that a jaundice patient must have:

Radish juice

Radish juice is capable of pulling out extra bilirubin from our system. For making it, grate one large radish and then squeeze out its juice or boil some fresh radish leaves in distilled water. Then strain the infusion through a clean muslin cloth. Drinking 2 to 3 glasses of this juice daily will give you good results.

Carrot juice

Consuming fruits and their juice in any disease is beneficial for the body. If there is a complaint of jaundice, carrot and beetroot juice is very good for health.

Sugarcane juice

When it comes to curing jaundice naturally and quickly, sugarcane juice is considered to be one of the best remedies. The consumption of this juice twice a day is very effective for strengthening our liver and restoring its activity.

Tomato juice

Tomatoes are nutritious for your health. An element called lycopene is found in it that keeps the liver healthy. In such a situation, its consumption can be very advantageous for the patient with jaundice.

Lemon juice

The detoxifying capacity of lemon is very well known and it is perfect for getting rid of the symptoms of jaundice. Its antioxidant properties can cleanse our entire system.

What can you eat in jaundice:

Whole grains

Nuts and legumes

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Coffee and herbal tea

Lean proteins

Drink plenty of water

What not to eat in jaundice:

Packaged, canned and smoked foods

Foods with saturated and trans fats

Alcohol

Foods with refined carbohydrates

Beef and pork

