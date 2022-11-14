Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the First Prime Minister of India

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was the principal figure during the country’s Independence movement. People across the country are celebrating the visionary leader’s 133rd birth anniversary. Time and again, Nehru made major efforts for the progress of our nation. Apart from having an unmatchable influence on India for over 16 years as the Prime Minister after the Independence, Nehru was a statesman and world leader like no other. He is also referred to as the ‘architect of modern India.’ Throughout his leadership, Jawaharlal Nehru vouched for parliamentary democracy, secularism, and advancement in science and technology. Advertisement

The longest-serving Prime Minister of India also revolutionized the education system by introducing the country’s top-tier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology and All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Today, on his birth anniversary, also known as Children’s Day, let’s take a look at some of his quotes that continue to inspire us even today:

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open" “Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will" “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit" “Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself" “The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all" “Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system" “There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action" “The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer".

