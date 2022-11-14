Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the First Prime Minister of India

JAWAHARLAL NEHRU BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was the principal figure during the country’s Independence movement. People across the country are celebrating the visionary leader’s 133rd birth anniversary. Time and again, Nehru made major efforts for the progress of our nation. Apart from having an unmatchable influence on India for over 16 years as the Prime Minister after the Independence, Nehru was a statesman and world leader like no other. He is also referred to as the ‘architect of modern India.’ Throughout his leadership, Jawaharlal Nehru vouched for parliamentary democracy, secularism, and advancement in science and technology.

