Jayasudha to Anushka Shetty, 5 Tollywood Female Stars Who Played Mothers To Big Actors

Several Tollywood leading ladies, who headlined films for decades, went on to play the roles of mothers as well. These actors received praise for their versatility and adaptability to do any role according to the demand of the film’s story. Some of the leading ladies who played the love interest of their male counterparts also went on to play their mothers in other films.

Here is a list of female stars who portrayed the role of a mother on the big screen:

>Bhanumathi Ramakrishna: Actor, singer and lyricist Bhanumathi is widely known as the first female superstar of Telugu cinema. Padma Bhushan awardee appeared in over 100 films predominantly in Telugu and Tamil languages. She played the role of mother of actor NT Rama Rao in the 1992 film Samrat Ashoka.

>Urvashi Sharda: Known for her work predominantly in Malayalam and Telugu films, Sharada is the recipient of three National Awards for her roles in Thulabharam (1968), Swayamvaram (1972), and Nimajjanam (1977). She acted opposite superstar Krishna in films like Pelli Sambaralu, Adambaralu Anubhandalu and Indradhanassu. After that Sharada acted as Krishna’s mother in movies like Agni Keratalu, Rowdy Number One and Agniparvatham.

>Jayasudha: Jayasudha played the role of mother in the movie Rikshavodu starring Chiranjeevi as the hero. She has received eight state Nandi Awards of Andhra Pradesh and seven Filmfare Awards South.

>Sujatha: The late actress Sujatha once acted as a female lead in the movie Prema Tarangalu. Later, Sujatha played Chiranjeevi’s mother in the movie Big Boss starring Chiranjeevi as the hero. She paired with Kamal Haasan in many of her films.

>Anushka Shetty: Anushka Shetty starred opposite actor Prabhas as the female lead in many of her films, including Billa, Mirchi, and Deva. She has also played the mother of Prabhas in the hit movie Baahubali.

