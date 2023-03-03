Jennifer Aniston On The Importance Of A Good Night’s Sleep

Getting enough sleep has a lot of health benefits, and it has been proven scientifically as well. A good night’s sleep makes the circulatory as well as immune systems healthier. It helps in managing blood sugar, weight, and stress along with improving memory, alertness, and problem-solving capabilities.

In case you are someone who dismisses the need for proper sleep, we have Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston to back its importance. In an interview with USA Today, the actress - who is awaiting the release of her Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 - recalled grappling with sleepless nights.

Jennifer Aniston stated that sometimes it was working on her mind, and on other days the stress of not being able to fall asleep was enough to keep her awake. Though the actress thought five hours of sleep was enough to function, over time it started to affect every single part of her daily life.

“I got this. I can go the day on five hours of sleep and I’ll make up for it over the weekend’… and over time, it was really starting to affect every single part of my daily life," Jennifer Aniston said.

She struggled to memorise lines, her workouts were not effective enough, and above all the actress noticed her skin would not look “as great and vibrant" because she was simply exhausted.

This is why the actress is looking forward to joining “Seize the Night & Day," a campaign which aims to provide educational resources about the health consequences of insomnia, which includes excessive sleepiness, frequent yawning, irritability, and daytime fatigue. In the longer run, chronic sleep deprivation can interfere with your body’s systems and cause more than just the initial signs and symptoms mentioned above.

Jennifer Aniston also shared her sleep routine which helps her to stay productive. The actress urges people to meditate every morning, limit their screen time, especially before going to bed. She also prefers ending the day with a relaxing hot bath.

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The actress will be next seen in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 alongside Adam Sandler. She is also set to return for The Morning Show, Season 3.

