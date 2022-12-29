Jennifer Aniston's Allure to Brad Pitt in GQ Vogue, Top 10 Trending Magazine Covers Of 2022

The year 2022 demonstrated that a magazine cover is still a powerful tool, especially when it comes to fashion. From Brad Pitt to Zendaya, several iconic personalities turned cover stars for magazines. While some celebs were lauded for being bold as well as for their achievements, others faced some criticism for their bizarre approach. Let’s take a look at the top 10 trending magazine covers of 2022.

Brad Pitt - GQ

Brad Pitt’s shoot for GQ’s August edition sent social media into a frenzy. It featured the actor with a blank stare on his face, lying down surrounded by dark flowers. The shoot was done to promote his film Bullet Train which was released in August. People mocked the cover saying that the actor looked like an actual “corpse". Some even called it a “wax figure".

Jennifer Aniston - Allure

Jennifer Aniston had nothing to hide and she made it loud and clear as she posed for the December 2022 issue of Allure magazine. For the cover, she wore a piece of fashion history, the itty-bitty Chanel logo nipplekini. The nipplekini debuted on supermodels like Eva Herzigova and Stella Tennant on the runway in 1996.

Nicole Kidman - Vanity Fair

Nicole Kidman stirred quite a controversy as she appeared on coversof Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue in a skimpy ensemble from Miu Miu’s much-discussed spring 2022 collection of shrunken, which was nothing but skin-baring schoolgirl staples. Many of the magazine’s readers were not at all impressed to see the actress, in a look which appeared to be plucked from Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time" music video.

Nicole Kidman - PERFECT

Nicole Kidman faced trolling yet again when she posed for the September cover of Perfect magazine. Kidman was photographed in a never-seen-before avatar, her arms were flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps. She wore a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was named TIME Person of the Year. Time Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, in a tweet, said, “For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy—and of peace—Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year."

Madonna - L’Officiel Ibiza

The “one and only" Madonna turned cover star of L’OFFICIEL Ibiza first edition. The issue honored Madonna’s influence on culture and music along with her Hit La Isla Bonita, released in 1987.

Zendaya - Vogue

Vogue Italia selected Zendaya as the magazine’s July 2022 cover star. And for all the right reasons. The actress transformed into the legendary Josephine Baker wearing a Valentino Haute Couture outfit and a Bvlgari necklace for the cover shot.

Zendaya - TIME

The year 2022 has been quite memorable for Zendaya. The actress also made it to this year’s Time 100 most influential people list. Her cover was one of five worldwide covers for the magazine, alongside Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Mary J. Blige, Simu Liu and chief executive officer of Apple Tim Cook. It was Denis Villeneuve, the Dune filmmaker, who wrote the full feature for Zendaya in the magazine. The actress looked dropdead gorgeous in the dramatic red ruffled gown.

Elliot Page - Esquire

Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in December 2020, featured on the cover of Esquire’s summer issue. Dressed up in a white tank top and dark Ralph Lauren jeans, and a silver chain around his neck, Page modeled for menswear in the other pictures. In his chat with the magazine, the Umbrella Academy actor opened up about struggling in women’s clothing on the red carpet.

