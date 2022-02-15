Jennifer Lopez Raises the Heat in Black Balmain Suit, See Pics

American singer, actress, and entrepreneur Jennifer Lopez has given us some unforgettable fashion moments throughout her stellar career. The 52-year-old artist’s latest tryst with uber-luxe fashion came in the form of a magazine cover. Lopez has graced the cover of Rolling Stones magazine as part of their Icons and Influences issue for the month of March. JLo promoted her latest Valentine’s Day-special movie Marry Me, which also stars Owen Wilson, through her latest fashion cover.

The actress can be seen in a sharp Balmain black suit and sporting an impactful bob haircut. The black suit worn by Lopez features a mid-section and hip cut-out that flaunt her toned body. The suit, designed by Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, is part of French fashion house’s Spring Summer 2022 collection. Lopez accessorised her sexy look with Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. cuffs and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

The plunging neckline which goes way down below her navel is reminiscent of Lopez’s iconic Versace dress which she wore in 2000. JLo had hit the Grammy Awards red carpet in the iconic Versace jungle dress which even led to the birth of Google images.

For her latest cover shoot, Lopez paired the Balmain bodysuit with Giuseppe Zanotti black heels.

Besides fashion, Lopez also talked about her career in Hollywood so far and told Rolling Stone that growing up the way she did, in a small home in the Bronx with zero previous knowledge of the entertainment business, has sometimes left her feeling like an “underdog." The actress said, “I always feel like I was scraping from the bottom. Always. I always felt like I wasn’t the one that was supposed to be in the room. That’s part of being Puerto Rican and from the Bronx and a woman."

Lopez added, “You know what I mean? All of that stuff. Not being born into a family with money. Not knowing anybody in the business. I just went out there and said, ‘F**k it. I’m going to just try. I’m going to try to get in here.’"

