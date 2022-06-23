Jennifer Winget Shares Fitness Tips For Everyone: 'Do Whatever Kind Of Exercise You Enjoy Doing'

Television actress Jennifer Winget has proved her acting mettle in shows like Saraswatichandra, Bepannah, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Beyhadh, and many more. The actress was last seen in Voot Select’s web show Code M Season 2. Her character of Major Monica Mehra is being appreciated and the show has also received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics. Jennifer is one of the fittest actresses on television and her fans are intrigued to know the secret of her perfectly toned body.

In her recent conversation with us, Jennifer talked about her fitness regime and dished on what works the best for her when it comes to being fit. On being asked about what inspires her to stay fit and healthy, the 37-year-old TV star said, “What inspires me is that when I look at myself in the mirror, I should feel good about myself. It doesn’t matter what my weight is, but it matters if I am healthy or not. Especially, if anything the pandemic has taught us is to be healthy and not to be of a certain weight, or a certain body type, what matters is you being healthy because nothing comes before health."

Advertisement

The actress also shared about the exercise regime one should be following in order to stay fit. The actress said, “Do whatever kind of exercise you enjoy doing. For example, I love swimming, so I swim, and I go horse riding. I’m not in the gym working 5 hours because that is not who I am. I love doing different things because I get bored very easily. So, two months I will swim, or two months I would go for horse riding or pilates. So, for me, I need to keep changing my fitness regime, because it also makes me learn new things and be healthy."

Advertisement

Code M sees Jennifer Winget as the brave and badass Major Monica Mehra. The actress spoke about the preparation and training she did for the role of an army officer. Jennifer said, “In both the seasons we spent a lot of time in getting the nuances right of an army officer, as there is a certain way in which they conduct themselves. We did a few training sessions when it comes to combatting and worked with the action-master to see what I can comfortably do because it is very important that whatever stunts I do, should be effortless and shouldn’t look like they are forced. So, a big shout out to our director and the action master who helped me achieve that."

Advertisement

Directed by Abhishek Choubey, Code M Season 2 also features Tanuj Virwani and Swanand Kirkire in lead roles. The show started streaming from 9 June on Voot Select.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.