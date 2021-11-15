Jharkhand Foundation Day 2021: All You Need to Know

November 15 marks the Jharkhand Foundation Day. The beautiful state that is located in the northeastern part of India and is also called ‘The land of forest’ or ‘Bushland’. On the Jharkhand Foundation Day, here’s a quick look at all the relevant things about this day and state that you need to know:

How did Jharkhand become a separate state?

It was on November 15 in 2000 when the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar to give rise to another state named Jharkhand. By doing so, the latter became the 28th Indian state.

Advertisement

Right now, the forests of Chhotanagpur plateau and Santhal Pargana make up Jharkhand. The tribals of this state had sought out a separate state for themselves long back as post-independence, the tribal people had got meagre socioeconomic advantages.

They formed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which continued to conduct protests and appeal to the government soon after India became independent in 1947. As a result, the government launched the Jharkhand Area Autonomous Council in 1995 and yielded to the demand in 2000.

Interesting facts about the state:

Did you know that since 2000, Jharkhand drew Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity which turned out to be 113 million US dollars? This was the value recorded between April 2000 and December 2018.

The tribal state has 24 districts, and the total area of Jharkhand is approximately 79,716 sq. km, which makes it the 15th largest state based on its area size. Wonderful waterfalls, scenic hills, wildlife sanctuary, Panchet Dam on Damodar river, and holy places (Baidyanath Dham, Parasnath, Rajrappa) form Jharkhand’s tourist attractions.

One of the fascinating folk dance forms of Jharkhand that is quite popular is ‘Chhau nach’, a masked dance performance that is a great visual treat.

The state is rich in mineral resources like coal, iron ore, copper ore, uranium, mica, bauxite, granite, limestone, silver, and dolomite.

Advertisement

The tribal population’s few of the prominent celebrations include cattle festival, Sohrai; a flower festival called Sarhul; and Mage Parab, a post-harvest festival.

Its existing population is approximately 3.19 crores. While Ranchi is its capital city, Dumka is Jharkhand’s sub capital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.