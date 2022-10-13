JioMart and SMART Stores announce the Biggest Indian Festival with the ‘Bestival Sale’

Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART Stores today announced the roll out of the ‘Bestival Sale’, one of India’s largest omnichannel Diwali fiestas from October 14th to 24th, marking the e-marketplace’s rapid expansion into several new categories including fashion and lifestyle, consumer electronics, home and kitchen. The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000+ SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and SMART Point, across the country.

Over the last two years, the SMART Stores have expanded across value shopping, destination shopping and convenience shopping formats. With this huge network of physical stores, strong partner network, sourcing capability and deep insights gained through serving Reliance Retail’s 20 crore+ registered customer base, the ‘Bestival Sale’ brings the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie-ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the neighbourhood SMART Stores, thus providing consumers with the best shopping experience as per their preference – be it online or at the neighbourhood store, a true omnichannel shopping experience.

Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Reliance Retail, said, “The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the ‘Bestival Sale’. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season."

Shoppers can get up to 80% off across categories and choose from a carefully curated collection of Diwali Special deals on diyas, candles, gifts, sweets, snacks and rangolis to meet their festive needs this season. In addition, they can avail up to 50% off on Indian sweets and dry fruits gift packs.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We are thrilled about the success of our cross-category expansion focus, which has been well embraced across the nation. We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations."

JioMart has currently expanded its reach to 19,000 pin codes for all the categories to provide sellers with one of India’s largest e-marketplaces. This rapid expansion is in line with JioMart’s aim of becoming the largest home-grown e-marketplace.

The ‘Bestival Sale’ will witness JioMart continuing to onboard regional artisans from the vast and diverse Indian handloom and handicraft industry. Shoppers, for instance, can not only lay their hands on Pochampally sarees and Bandhani apparel from Gujarat this festive season but also try out Punjabi juttis, Jaipuri block print quilts along with brass bowls and puja accessories from Moradabad and eco-friendly Channapatna wooden toys and blue pottery.

Here are few Diwali special offers:

Explosive Electronic Deals: Get up to 80% off on TV, smartwatches, mobile, computer accessories, refrigerators, home appliances and many more. Avail extra cashback partnered bank cards, too.

Firecracker Fashion Offers: Get the lowest prices on apparel for men, women and kids, footwear, accessories.

Dhamakedar Deals: Up to 50% off on dinner sets, dry fruit gift packs starting at Rs 299, get up to 50% off on sweets, snacks and chocolates.

Bank offers (only on JioMart): Customers can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card till 24th Oct on all categories.

Special SMART Store offers: Get up to 80% off on all the key categories, among the range of products offered, and much more.

JioMart and SMART Stores have also rolled out a 360-degree campaign that focuses on announcing various offers using mediums like TVC, print, radio, outdoor, and social media platforms, on the JioMart app.

