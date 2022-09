The month-long festival fiesta starting on 23rd September’22 will witness two sale events – the ‘Tyohaar Ready Sale’ and ‘Bestival Sale’ with offers of up to 80 per cent off across categories.

Flash deals, bank offers, and exclusive discounts on branded merchandise and Reliance Retail’s owned brands

First-ever JioMart sale with products from local artisans, a wide variety of exquisite handloom and handicraft selections for pure authentic indulgence Mumbai, September 23rd, 2022: Reliance Retail’s JioMart, one of India’s leading emarketplaces, today, announced the roll-out of its month-long festival fiesta for the upcoming festival season. The festival season sale begins today and runs until October 23rd, 2022.

JioMart will host two sales during this time: the ‘Tyohaar Ready Sale’ and the ‘Bestival Sale.’ Customers can save up to 80% on Electronics, Home & Kitchen, Fashion & Lifestyle, Beauty, FMCG, and Consumer Durables, in addition to Grocery, JioMart’s mainstay. JioMart is set to be a one-stop shop for all its customers’ shopping needs this Diwali, from food to fashion. While there will be an offer galore during the month-long shopping festival, JioMart will also provide its customers with an additional offer on SBI (State Bank of India) (State Bank of India) Debit Cards*.

Customers can look out for limited period ‘Flash Deals’ on the app. Exclusive deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, etc. There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail’s owned brands such as Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and so on.

JioMart has on-boarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season to transform lives and strengthen the livelihoods of local artisans in India. A wide range of innovative handmade craftsmanship from these artisans will be available ranging from leather shoes, Bengali handloom sarees, and exquisite handwoven Sambalpuri sarees, to phulkari, chikankari, traditional jewellery, etc. for a pure authentic indulgence this festival season.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs. To support this aim, we are onboarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year. Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart.

JioMart will expand its reach to the heartlands of the country and ensure timely delivery via the extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, etc., alongside third-party seller partners.

Diwali Special Offers: Get up to 80% OFF across categories like Electronics, Grocery, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Beauty, etc. Please check out flash deals every 3 hours, and look out for smartphones starting at Rs. 6999/-!

*SBI Bank Debit Card Offer: Use the SBI Bank Debit card to get an additional 10% Cashback on min. order value of Rs. 1000/-, for more details, visit JioMart.

ABOUT RELIANCE RETAIL LIMITED

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Reliance Retail is the largest and the most profitable retailer in India with the widest reach. It has been listed amongst the fastest growing retailers in the world in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2022 index. It is ranked 56th in the list of Top Global Retailers and is the only Indian Retailer to be featured in the Top 100.

ABOUT JIOMART

JioMart is Reliance Retail’s e-tail arm that debuted in 2020. JioMart endeavours to empower the entrepreneurs & strengthen the SMB community in India by providing them with one of India’s largest home-grown e-marketplace destinations. It seeks to create an excellent experience amongst sellers and buyers with its convenient services, diverse choice of products, an easy-to-use interface, quick delivery, and unparalleled deals. The indigenous emarketplace with 2 million+ products across 20+ categories and a robust supplier base, is set to transform the digital commerce segment in India.

For more information, please contact: Purnima Heble - Purnima.heble@ril.com | +91 9820639425 Chhaya Tiwari – Chhaya.tiwari@ril.com | +91 9594746903

