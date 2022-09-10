Home » News » Lifestyle » Jojoba to Argan: Oils for Healthy and Glowing Skin

Jojoba to Argan: Oils for Healthy and Glowing Skin

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 12:45 IST

New Delhi, India

if you want to go for completely natural products with no chemicals and preservatives, you can try some essential oils.
if you want to go for completely natural products with no chemicals and preservatives, you can try some essential oils.

A few natural oils can work wonders for your skin. The cosmetics business is flooded with products that promise to give your skin the perfect shine. Here, let's have a look at these

Advertisement

Skincare has become a top priority for people these days. The makeup industry is replete with products that claim to give a perfect glow to your skin and people opt for such products too. But, if you want to go for completely natural products with no chemicals and preservatives, you can try some essential oils. A few natural oils can do wonders for your skin. Different types of oils have many benefits to offer and you can try some of the following oils for your particular requirements.

In aromatherapy, a type of complementary medicine that uses plant extracts to enhance health and wellbeing, essential oils are frequently used.

Advertisement

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is extracted by cold-pressing the seeds of jojoba shrub, a plant native to North America. The specialty of this oil is that its molecular composition is similar to the sebum (oily secretion) our skin produces for moisturisation. When applied to skin, it balances the natural sebum and improves the uneven secretion in different areas. It helps to maintain an even complexion.

RELATED NEWS

Argan Oil

This oil is extracted from argan seeds, which are found in Southwestern Morocco. When the oil is applied via massage or slight rubbing, it activates the creation of natural lipids from within the skin to protect it from external damages caused by pollution and other particles. The light texture of the oil allows it to be used on almost all skin types.

Rosehip Oil

It is derived from the seeds of the rosa canina bush found mostly in Chile. Application of the rosehip oil helps to calm inflammatory skin conditions and brightens hyperpigmentation.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Lavender Oil

Advertisement

Lavender oil is obtained by the distillation of lavender flowers and is known for its therapeutic properties. The oil is rich in antioxidants and contains phytochemicals that can prevent premature aging of the skin. When applied regularly, it can slow down the process of wrinkling on the skin.

Flaxseed Oil

Linseed oil, also known as flaxseed oil, is produced by pressing and solvent extraction of flax seeds. Compounds called ‘lignans’ help to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. The multipurpose oil also keeps the skin soft and supple, when applied externally.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: September 10, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated: September 10, 2022, 12:45 IST