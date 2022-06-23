Jug Jug Jeeyo: Kiara Advani Sets Stylish Bridesmaid Goals For the Wedding Season

Kiara Advani’s fashion choices have always celebrated contemporary styles with a traditional twist. Setting the perfect vibe and mood board for future bridesmaids, the actor has been adorning elegant and chic outfits perfect for the wedding season.

Be it sarees or co-ord sets, Kiara Advani has carried off each silhouette with elan. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, each statement piece celebrated Kiara’s charming personality.

Ahead of the release of her much-awaited film Jug Jug Jeeyo, the actor has been slaying stylish looks to promote the movie along with her co-star Varun Dhawan. So, if you are a bridesmaid and Kiara’s style is what you want to take inspiration from, then here is what the actor wore during the film’s promotions.

A bridesmaid’s wedding look is incomplete without a lehenga. Kiara looks ethereal in Anita Dongre’s Flamingo Paradise lehenga set. The colourful array of wild plants and flamingos printed on sustainable fabric and embellished with subtle embroidery, makes for a perfect look for a day wedding. With so much attention to detail on the lehenga, you can opt for a blouse in solid colours and complete the look with minimal jewellery. Here Kiara wore polki chandbalis from Tyaani jewellery.

Perfect for a haldi, mehendi and sangeet function, you can either opt for the organza embellished 3D jacket, pearl bustier and co-ordinated pants or the red printed jacket set with embroidered bustier designed by Ridhima Bhasin. The ensembles are stylish and can be worn as separates in the future as well. The layering adds drama to the overall look and celebrates tradition with a contemporary twist.

Kiara Advani looks angelic in an ivory sari paired with a corset blouse designed by Amrita Thakur. The subtle hue is enhanced with thread work which adds texture to the six yards of sheer elegance. The embellished corset blouse adds glamour to the overall look. This style can be opted for an evening reception or a fun cocktail night.

If bohemian is the theme for the bachelorette, then this deep plunged neckline blouse paired with floral printed flared pants and tassel detailed floor length shrug is a must have. Designed by Rishi & Vibhuti, Kiara sets goals for the perfect bachelorette vibe. This outfit can go from day to night with the right accessories and jewellery.

Kiara makes a statement in a House Of CB figure hugging dress. Accentuating her curves, the strapless dress features a sweetheart neckline. The bodice consists of corsetry boning to cinch the waist and mesh to enhance the close fit. The skirt falls to a classy midi length. You can opt for this dress for an after party and pair it with a nice pair of golden heels.

