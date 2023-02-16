Jumpsuits To Monochrome Fits: Look At Bollywood-Inspired Fashion Trends To Dominate 2023

It is hard to believe that we have already entered the second month of 2023. With the start of 2023, came some new fashion trends. From loungewear to jumpsuits, everything has become a fashion statement. While our favourite celebrities, social media influencers, and fashionistas have already embraced this year’s fashion trends, it’s about time we try our hands on the same. The trends listed below are all fun to try on. Check it out:

Monochrome fits

Wearing the same colour clothes from head to toe will never go out of style. If you want you can also add variations of the same colour, such as light and dark shades in your outfits. Take inspiration from Huma Qureshi, ruling the world in an all-black and giving us all a boss lady vibe to Janhvi Kapoor slaying the all-pink fit in the pink city itself.

Loungewear can be your go-to

This is most likely the most comfortable outfit that people will own and still look fashionable. You can even rock loungewear as your airport looks. Well, black never goes wrong and black loungewear will definitely be the best. If you love your wardrobe colour pops try going for something similar to Khushi Kapoor’s co-ord sets along with a tank top, which will make heads turn.

Sequins are back

Do we really have to say anything about it? Sequin is one of those styles that never seem to go out of style. This fashion trend is extremely versatile and adds a lot of glitz and sparkle to the outfit. From Kareen Kapoor Khan donning event in her sequin saree to Shanaya Kapoor acing her electric blue sequin mini dress, you have a lot of options to look up to.

Jumpsuits, when nothing to wear

When it comes to the trendiest women’s fashionwear, jumpsuits are the perfect example of how style and comfort go hand in hand. They are the best option when it comes to situations where “you have nothing to wear" and can also be an alternative to traditional dresses for casual and formal occasions. Be it Janhvi’s structured black jumpsuit or Aditi Rao Hydari’s brocade work plunged neck jumpsuits, you have too many options to slay each event.

Corsets for the win

It was originally worn as an undergarment by women, but now it is back in style and how! Celebs and influencers are frequently seen wearing corsets, making it everyone’s new favourite. Be it Komal Pandey’s out-of-the-boxes fits or Janhvi Kapoor’s easy-peasy outfits, you can slay it with perfection.

