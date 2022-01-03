Jungkook's Fitness Boxing Routine is Perfect Way to Get Your Heart Pumping

BTS member and singer Jungkook’s latest Instagram post has been viewed over 18 million times and has left many fans impressed. Recently, the 24-year-old singer shared his fitness routine with his Instagram followers where he was seen practicing a sublime boxing routine. Jungkook’s swift and deft moves as he punched and dodged attacks from his pro-boxing trainer.

Jungkook’s Instagram post can be your inspiration if you are looking to diversify your fitness routine. Physical therapist Linda Arslanian, director of rehabilitation services at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s hospital, told Harvard Health that boxing has many health benefits because it constantly requires one to think, change their position and posture. Arslanian described fitness boxing as a complete package since, “You’re swinging your arms, moving the muscles of your arms and shoulders, increasing your upper-body strength. And when you’re in the boxer crouch with a wide stance, with your knees slightly bent, you’re strengthening your core muscles, back, and legs."

Including Jungkook’s fitness boxing routine into your lifestyle will certainly build stronger muscles and help you in performing simple yet strenuous tasks like lifting something heavy or building up stamina.

Harvard Health also mentions that fitness boxing is beneficial aerobic exercise. Aerobic exercise is a great way to get your heart pumping and helps lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Fitness boxing can strengthen your bones and muscles, burn more calories, and even lift your mood. Aerobics can also boost your endurance, which helps you climb a flight of stairs or walk farther with much ease.

However, boxing should not be included into your fitness routine if you have osteoporosis or osteoarthritis of the hands. Arslanian mentioned that one should consider shadow boxing only if they have any such bone and muscle related condition and make sure their hands do not make contact with a target.

