Kachhe Aam Ka Pulao Recipe: Know How To Make Raw Mango Rice

First cook the rice to a grainy texture.
First cook the rice to a grainy texture.

Primarily made with rice, raw mangoes and spices, raw mango pulao is a quick and easy lunch option.

Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: May 30, 2022, 16:49 IST

Raw mango rice, a south Indian dish, is generally made in summer due to the availability of raw mango. Primarily made with rice, raw mangoes and spices, there are numerous ways to make it.

So, here we have brought you a step-by-step procedure to make spicy and tangy raw mango rice.

Ingredients

Rice – 2 bowls

Raw Mango – 1 large size

Mustard – tsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Groundnut – 2 tbsp

Chana dal – 1 tbsp

Urad dal – 1 tbsp

Curry leaves – 8-10

Whole red chilies – 2

Green chilies – 2 (finely Chopped)

Turmeric - 1 tsp

Mustard oil - 2 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Method

First cook the rice to a grainy texture. Now, heat oil in a pan and add mustard and cumin seeds. After the seeds splutter add red chili, peanuts, curry leaves, urad dal and gram dal. Fry on a low flame for 1-2 minutes. Now add grated raw mango, turmeric and salt to taste. Saute all the ingredients at a high flame for 2 minutes and reduce the flame. Add cooked rice and mix it well with mango and other ingredients. Keep it covered for 2-3 minutes and your delicious raw mango rice is ready to serve.

If you prefer sides, then serve it with tomato, onion and cucumber raita or crispy papad and chips.

first published: May 30, 2022, 16:48 IST