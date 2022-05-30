Kachhe Aam Ka Pulao Recipe: Know How To Make Raw Mango Rice

Raw mango rice, a south Indian dish, is generally made in summer due to the availability of raw mango. Primarily made with rice, raw mangoes and spices, there are numerous ways to make it.
So, here we have brought you a step-by-step procedure to make spicy and tangy raw mango rice.
Ingredients
Rice – 2 bowls
Raw Mango – 1 large size
Mustard – tsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Groundnut – 2 tbsp
Chana dal – 1 tbsp
Urad dal – 1 tbsp
Curry leaves – 8-10
Whole red chilies – 2
Green chilies – 2 (finely Chopped)
Turmeric - 1 tsp
Mustard oil - 2 tbsp
Salt - as per taste
Method
First cook the rice to a grainy texture. Now, heat oil in a pan and add mustard and cumin seeds. After the seeds splutter add red chili, peanuts, curry leaves, urad dal and gram dal. Fry on a low flame for 1-2 minutes. Now add grated raw mango, turmeric and salt to taste. Saute all the ingredients at a high flame for 2 minutes and reduce the flame. Add cooked rice and mix it well with mango and other ingredients. Keep it covered for 2-3 minutes and your delicious raw mango rice is ready to serve.
If you prefer sides, then serve it with tomato, onion and cucumber raita or crispy papad and chips.
